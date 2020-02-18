US sanctions against Rosneft’s subsidiary are arbitrary — spokesman

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. US sanctions against Rosneft Trading, the subsidiary of the Russian oil producer Rosneft, are arbitrary because the company has never been engaged in illegal activities, press secretary of Rosneft Mikhail Leontyev told Kommersant FM radio station.

"We can immediately state that neither the company nor its units were ever engaged in any illegal operations. We are acting strictly within the framework of international law. We have never breached even conditions of sanctions, as the US regulator repeatedly said. No evidence backs this decision. This is absolutely arbitrary," Leontyev said.

The company will need to study documents on sanctions in order to speak about specific actions, the spokesman added.