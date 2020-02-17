Storm Dennis hammered Britain, bringing a month's worth of rain in just 48 hours to parts of the UK. Dennis became the second storm in a week to hit Britain. It has prompted flooding alerts for many parts of the country, with flights and train services disrupted.
Storm Dennis wreaks havoc, mass flooding across UK
Several UK towns were flooded on February 16 and some people were evacuated after Storm Dennis lashed the region
Flood water in Tenbury Wells, Britain© Steve Parsons/PA via AP
A vehicle submerged in floodwater from the River Teme near Lindridge, Britain© Jacob King/PA via AP
Emergency service officers evacuating a man from a flood hit area of Nantgarw village, near Cardiff, Britain© EPA-EFE/NEIL MUNNS
A woman brushes water and debris from the Mary Stone Properties shopfront, which has been damaged by flood water, in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, Britain© Steve Parsons/PA via AP
A car submerged in flood water in York, Britain© Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Flood water in Hereford, Britain© Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Rivers across Britain burst their banks and a number of severe flood warnings remained in place as authorities strove to get people to safety and to protect homes and businesses© Steve Parsons/PA via AP
A boy wades towards a flooded alleyway in Pontypridd, South Wales, Britain© EPA-EFE/NEIL MUNNS
A stable and horse box in a flooded field in Yalding, Britain© Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
A coach submerged in floodwater from the River Teme near Lindridge, Britain© Jacob King/PA via AP
