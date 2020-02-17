Seventy-five Serbian troops to march in Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square

Representatives of the Syrian army will take part in the ceremony of opening a memorial gallery, the Memory Road, at the Russian Armed Forces Cathedral being built to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII

BELGRADE, February 17. /TASS/. Russia expects Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and troops from the Balkan country to take part in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two. The heroic efforts of our ancestors who fought shoulder to shoulder ensured the joint victory over Nazis and their accomplices," the Russian defense chief stated at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vulin in Belgrade. "On May 9, we are expecting President Vucic, you and Serbian servicemen to take part in the parade on Red Square," Shoigu reported.

"And I am confident that your military contingent will march in a very dignified manner across Red Square, across the square that saw a parade of victors in 1945," he added. In turn, Vulin informed that 75 Serbian troops would take part in the military parade on Red Square. Also, representatives of the Syrian army will take part in the ceremony of opening a memorial gallery, the Memory Road, at the Russian Armed Forces Cathedral being built at the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII.

