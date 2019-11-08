Trump told TASS he would like to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

WASHINGTON, November 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump would like to visit Moscow on May 9, 2020, to attend the 75th anniversary celebration of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, as he himself said in response to a TASS question.

"That's right, I was invited. I'm thinking about it. That's right in the middle of our campaign season. But I would certainly think about it. President Putin invited me," Trump said. "It's a very big deal - celebrating the end of the war etc etc. Very big deal. So I appreciate the invitation," he added.

"It is right in the middle of political season so I'll see if I can do it. But I would love to go if I could," the US president pointed out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Trump to the 2020 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow at a meeting they held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan’s Osaka in June.