Serbia’s participation in 2020 Victory Parade in Moscow will be great honor, says minister

"To begin with, it is a great honor. It is a great honor for us to be invited by the Russian leadership to take part in the parade. [Russian Defense] Minister [Sergei] Shoigu and President [Vladimir] Putin are Serbia’s true friends. They have shown how much Serbia’s contribution to the victory over Nazism is appreciated," he said.

The minister noted that the decision on who exactly would represent Serbia at the parade in Moscow had not been made yet. "We will decide which military unit and how many soldiers will take part in the parade, whether it will be the guard or an infantry unit. There will probably be representatives of all units of our army," he stated.

"However, it is perfectly clear that our country will be proud of the fact that we will be on Red Square like our ancestors once were, that we will be standing in the line of winners, among those who saved the world from the worst evil ever. Serbia has good reason to be proud of its army. When we march on Red Square, the whole world will be able to see what kind of people we have, that we are worthy of our forefathers. I am grateful to the Russian leadership for finding a way to show how much it appreciates what our ancestors did and how much it appreciates Serbia’s present and future," the minister stressed.

Vulin returned to Belgrade from Moscow where he held talks with Shoigu. The ministers discussed bilateral issues and pointed to the intensity of ties between the two countries’ armed forces and ongoing military-technical cooperation. They also attended the closing ceremony of the International Army Games on August 17.