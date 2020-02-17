Suspected Ukrainian militia member arrested in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) officers apprehended a Crimean resident suspected of being a member of a Ukrainian militia - the so-called "Noman Celebicihan Battalion." The man was arrested, the regional intelligence service division said in a statement.

"Crimea and Sevastopol FSB Directorate Investigative Department has initiated criminal proceedings against the Crimean resident suspected of taking part in militia acting at a foreign state against Russian interests," the statement says.

According to the directorate, the suspect entered Ukrainian territory in 2016, where he joined the Noman Celebicihan Battalion, led by Lenur Islyamov. Later, he returned to Crimea, but, "despite having an option to voluntarily end its participation in the militia, did not turn to the law enforcement, therefore continuing his criminal participation in the Battalion," the FSB press release reads.

"The FSB officers conducted investigative actions at registration and residence addresses of the suspect. The suspect is currently apprehended. The court picked a penalty measure of imprisonment," the press release reads.