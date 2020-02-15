Turkish delegation to travel to Russia on February 17 to talk Idlib

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. The Turkish delegation will pay a visit to Russia on February 17 to discuss situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The minister told reporters that the delegation will go to Russia on Monday.

Cavusoglu again reiterated that Turkey won’t tolerate attacks in Idlib and Ankara is ready to take necessary action if diplomatic efforts don’t bear fruit.

The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically after Russian and Turkish military’s another attempt to enforce a ceasefire was met by terrorists amping up their attacks. As a result, military specialists from Russia and Turkey died. The Syrian army retaliated, striking extremists and capturing the town of Saraqib near Idlib on February 5.

In the morning of February 11, the Syrian opposition supported by Turkey launched mass-scale attacks on Syrian army troops on two fronts - the town of Saraqib and the community of Nayrab situated to the north of Saraqib in Idlib. The opposition’s offensive was carried out with the fire support from the Turkish artillery. Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists took an active part in the fighting. Nevertheless, Syrian forces repelled these attacks, while militants suffered huge losses in those who died and was injured.