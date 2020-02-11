Coronavirus outbreak in China displays downward trend, officials say

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. The coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak displays a downward trend across China, even considering the situation in Hubei province (the outbreak epicenter) says He Qinghua, Deputy Head of the National Health Commission’s Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control.
"At this moment, the disease outbreak in the country, with the exception of Hubei province, displays a generally downward trend," he said. "On February 10, 381 new coronavirus cases were registered across China except Hubei province."
According to the official, this figure "is getting lower for the seventh day in a row."
"Even considering Wuhan and Hubei province, the epidemiologic situation in the country displays a generally downward trend," he noted.
On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data, the total number of people infected with coronavirus reached 42,638 in China, 1,016 of them have died. Meanwhile, almost 4,000 people are said to have recovered from it.