Coronavirus outbreak in China displays downward trend, officials say

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. The coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak displays a downward trend across China, even considering the situation in Hubei province (the outbreak epicenter) says He Qinghua, Deputy Head of the National Health Commission’s Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control.

"At this moment, the disease outbreak in the country, with the exception of Hubei province, displays a generally downward trend," he said. "On February 10, 381 new coronavirus cases were registered across China except Hubei province."

According to the official, this figure "is getting lower for the seventh day in a row."