About 100 passengers develop fever on cruise ship quarantined off Japan

TOKYO, February 8. /TASS/. About 100 passengers on the Diamond Princess ship, which has been kept in quarantine off Yokohama, complained of feeling unwell and of having a fever, Kyodo news agency said on Saturday.

Japan’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said those passengers would be urgently tested again.

Up to now, 64 people, who had tested positive for the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, were evacuated to hospitals from the Diamond Princess, which accommodates about 3,700 people from 50 countries, including Russia. Among the Russians, nobody was diagnosed infected with the coronavirus.

The cruise ship departed from Yokohama on January 20 and sailed back on February 3. Among the passengers was a Chinese national who was later found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. He went off the ship in Hong Kong on January 25. The Japanese authorities ordered the cruise ship to be anchored off Yokohama for the people aboard to be given health screenings. The cruise ship has been kept in 14-day quarantine, which will last until February 19.

Russia’s embassy maintains individual contacts with each Russian citizen on board the ship. In cooperation with the Japanese authorities, the Russian diplomats are helping compatriots solve medical and daily problems.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest reports, China has confirmed 34,500 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has hit more than 700, yet more than 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease.