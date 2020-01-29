Kiev launches corruption investigation involving Obama, Biden, ex-Ukrainian president

KIEV, January 29. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) initiated an investigation based on corruption charges mentioning former US President Barack Obama, former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and former US Vice President Joe Biden, says Ukrainian lawmaker Renat Kuzmin.

"The NABU has initiated an investigation against Poroshenko and Obama for embezzlement and laundering international financial aid," Kuzmin wrote in his Telegram channel, attaching a photo of the NABU notification, announcing the investigation.

The lawmaker explained that the investigation would look into "facts expressed by [US President Donald] Trump’s lawyer [Rudolph] Giuliani regarding corruption in Ukraine."

On January 14, Kuzmin announced that the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ordered the NABU to "investigate facts on the seizure of power and embezzlement of state budget funds and international financial aid by members of the Obama administration in collusion with Poroshenko," also mentioning the name of former Vice President Joe Biden.

He explained at the time that the NABU investigators would have to find out "who seized power in Ukraine in 2014 and for what goal, and who and how embezzled $100 billion and moved it offshore" as revealed by Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani. Kuzmin added that Giuliani "not only accused Obama and Poroshenko of conspiring to seize power in Ukraine, but also stated that the stolen money had been pocketed by Poroshenko, [Hillary] Clinton and Biden in a 30/70 proportion."

The lawmaker considers the High Court’s ruling "unprecedented in its historical significance" and hopes that lawyers and intelligence officers from both the US and the EU would join the investigation.