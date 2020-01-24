Death toll in China's new coronavirus outbreak reaches 25 — authorities

BEIJING, January 24. /TASS/. The death toll in the outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China has reached 25, and 830 people have been infected, China's National Health Commission reported on Friday.

Earlier reports said 18 people died in the coronavirus outbreak, and a total of 664 cases of infection were confirmed.

A total of 177 people infected with the new coronavirus remain in critical condition, while 34 people left hospitals after receiving treatment. Moreover, 1,072 suspected cases of new coronavirus have been registered.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection — coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as the elderly and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.

Several cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in other countries - three in Thailand, two in Vietnam, two in Japan, one each in South Korea, Singapore and the United States.

On Thursday, the WHO announced that "it is still too early" to declare the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.