Eight people killed as militants shell Aleppo suburbs, says Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Thirty-eight ceasefire violations were reported during the day in Syria’s governorates of Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib and Hama, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Tuesday.

Eight people, including one child, were killed and 13 civilians were wounded when western suburbs of Aleppo were shelled, Borenkov said.

"Overall, 38 episodes of shelling by armed groups have been reported in the past 24 hours," he noted. Militants shelled eight settlements in Latakia governorate, four settlements in Aleppo governorate, nine settlements in Idlib governorate, and three settlements in Hama governorate, he added.

Information was received from local sources and residents of Idlib governorate’s settlements that terrorists had redeployed four SVBIEDs (suicide vehicle borne improvised explosive device) to Maarat al-Numan city, which "signals that illegal armed units are preparing for an offensive," Borenkov noted.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning back to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.