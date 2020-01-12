Abkhazia’s Vice President Bartsits confirms President Khajimba’s resignation for sake of stability.
Dollar falls below 61 rubles first time since May 22, 2018
At the same time, the euro depreciated by 0.45% to 67.73 rubles
Russian defense chief orders armed forces to monitor deployment of US missiles
The minister noted that the Russian Strategic Missile Forces must carry out re-equipment with the Avangard and Yars missiles, while the nuclear navy forces must begin deployment of the Borei-A strategic missiles
Russia’s Nordwind Airlines plane makes hard landing in Antalya
According to the website, pilots of aircraft A321-200 with tail number VQ-BRS requested emergency landing in Antalya due to detection of smoke
US House passes measure that would limit Trump's military action against Iran
A total of 224 Congressmen voted for the resolution, and 194 voted against it
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
US seeks constructive relations with Russia, says Pompeo
Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is expected to arrive in Moscow on January 16
Russian Black Sea Fleet sub to undergo repairs after Mediterranean deployment
In late April, the Krasnodar and the Stary Oskol passed through the Black Sea into the Mediterranean, replacing the same-type submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino in the Russian Navy’s squadron in that area
Press review: Mideast’s fate hinges on US voters and Iran faces fallout from Boeing crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, January 9
US destroyer crossed course of Russian Navy ship in Arabian Sea, Defense Ministry says
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, unprofessional actions by the US destroyer crew "are an intentional violation of international regulations of safety of navigation"
Putin oversees drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets in Crimea
During the drills, two Mig-31K fighters practiced target firing using the Kinzhal ballistic missile
If Poland doubts Nuremberg trials results, it should say so — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "this approach is already categorized as revisiting the results of World War II"
UN Security Council passes resolution on extending cross-border aid to Syria
Eleven countries voted for the document, while Russia, China, the United Kingdom and the United States abstained
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Tasnim News Agency
As a result of a missile strike 104 infrastructure facilities at US military bases were destroyed
New US envoy to Russia looks forward to enhancing bilateral relations, says embassy
John Sullivan plans to arrive in Moscow on January 16
IRGC admits responsibility for Ukrainian jet crash near Tehran, says Aerospace Force head
The country’s air defense system was on highest alert during that night, Commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh noted
Over 30 Caspian Flotilla warships kick off drills in North Caucasus
The crews will practice preparing ships for a battle, carrying out ship damage control measures and air and anti-saboteur defense in their anchorage at their base, according to the press office
Iran welcomes participation of foreign experts in plane crash investigation — spokesman
On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport
Putin has no doubt Russia will be able to finish Nord Stream 2 construction on its own
The Russian president admitted that they would have to extend the deadline for the construction for several months
Ukraine has no claims to Iran concerning plane crash investigation
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko did not confirm media reports that the Iranian ambassador had left the country
Merkel says Germany supports Nord Stream 2 implementation
According to Angela Merkel, Germany does not support the extraterritorial sanctions of the United States, which are targeting the participants in the Nord Stream 2 project
Canada's Transportation Safety Board will visit Ukrainian plane crash site in Iran
On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane en route from Tehran to Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport
Russia’s arms exports total $14-15 bln per year, says Deputy PM Borisov
Long-term orders of Russian arms by other countries amount to $55 bln
UNSC to vote on draft resolutions on cross-border aid deliveries to Syria on Friday
At the end of December, Moscow and Beijing vetoed the draft resolution proposed by Western countries while Russia submitted its own version of the document which failed to receive enough votes to pass
Tehran refutes allegations that Ukrainian plane was downed by Iranian missile
The Iranian government spokesperson decried US accusations as "manipulations"
Russia to build high-tech Navy capable of countering any provocations
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke at the conference The Russian Navy in the 21st Century in Sevastopol
Russia’s IAC ready to help investigate Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran
According to the IAC’s press service the Iranian side has informed the IAC about the crash but requested no assistance in conducting the probe so far
Libyan National Army lauds Russian-Turkish ceasefire initiative — media
Following a meeting in Istanbul, Russian and Turkish presidents called on all parties in the Libyan conflict to put a hold on all hostilities and introduce a ceasefire starting at midnight on January 12
Iran deeply regrets disastrous mistake with Ukrainian plane - Rouhani
Iranian President noted that the investigation continued "to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake"
Frigate Yaroslav Mudry escorts Russian ship across Gulf of Aden
The group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships will be involved in anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean till the end of January
Missile strike on Boeing in Iran not ruled out or confirmed — Ukraine’s leader
On Thursday, the US Newsweek magazine reported that the Ukrainian aircraft could have been downed by missiles launched by Iranian air defense systems
Japan fails to convince Russia it will deploy US Aegis Ashore missiles only for defense
Japan plans to deploy two Aegis Ashore missile defense systems in the Yamaguchi Prefecture in the southwest of the main island of Honshu and in the Akita Prefecture by 2023, although the local authorities have not yet given their consent to this
Haftar’s forces declare ceasefire in western Libya
The Libyan army declares a ceasefire in the western region starting 00:01 January 12
Press review: Iran-US conflict may morph into proxy war and EU eyes revising Russia ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 10
Haitham bin Tariq Al Said becomes successor to Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, says newspaper
There has been no official confirmation from Muscat so far
Putin, Merkel to discuss situation in Middle East, conflict in Ukraine
German Chancellor will arrive in Russia on a working visit at the invitation of the Russian head of state
US sacrifices strategic interests in Middle East in standoff with Iran, says analyst
The expert believes that strategically the United States will promptly ruin its own positions in the Middle East and undermine the European countries’ trust towards NATO
