Sultan of Oman dies aged 79

CAIRO, January 11. /TASS/. Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said of Oman has died aged 79 after a long illness, Oman News Agency reported on Saturday citing his office.

Sultan Qaboos died on Friday evening, state media reported.

Three days of national mourning have been declared in the country. State flags were lowered for 40 days.

The ruler of Oman had been battling cancer since 2015. Media reports recently said that his health condition had been getting worse. In late December, the sultan’s office said that he continued treatment after returning to his home country from a hospital in Belgium.