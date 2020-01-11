Abkhaz parliament to hold session on Saturday to discuss political situation

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s parliament will hold a session on Saturday to discuss the current political situation in the country in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling to annul the outcome of the presidential election, a source in the parliament told TASS.

""We will get together by 11 [hours on Saturday - TASS] to decide on the agenda. It is unclear so far what will be discussed," the source said.

Meanwhile, Aslan Bzhania, one of the opposition leaders and member of the Abkhaz parliament, told reporters that the participants in the meeting could make decisions that would help resolve the political crisis.

"Further actions will be taken in such a way as to localize the fallout from the political crisis very quickly and dynamically. There are issues that are still unresolved, one can say that this is an interim result. The ultimate result will be setting the date for the new election. I believe that the parliament’s session will be held to make a decision on the issue," he said.

On Friday, the country’s Supreme Court reversed the decision by the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) on the outcome of the presidential election and ruled to call rerun elections. Thus, the court board sustained opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential runoff election as lawful.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down. In response, Khajimba invited the opposition to negotiate.