Trump says releasing intelligence data on Soleimani killing could be discussed

TASS, January 6. US President Donald Trump said he would consider the possibility of releasing intelligence data related to the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

"We may discuss that," the president told journalists on board Air Force One. Besides, he said that Soleimani "was leading his country down a very bad dangerous path".

On January 3, General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport. According to the US Administration, the operation was defensive, as it was aimed at protecting US troops stationed in the Middle East. According to Washington, the attacks planned by the Iranian general could have led to the deaths of hundreds of Americans and Iraqis.

After the attack, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council vowed at an emergency session to exact "severe revenge" on those involved in the killing of Soleimani, blaming the US for the attack. In a telephone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif bashed the attack as an act of terrorism by the US.