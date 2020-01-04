US delivered air strike against Shia militia cortege in Bagdad suburbs - TV

CAIRO, January 4. /TASS/. An air strike was made against a cortege of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Shia militia vehicles in Bagdad suburbs on Saturday, Sky News Arabia TV Channel reports.

Vehicles with commanding representatives of Al-Hashd militia was attacked from the air in Taji District to the north of Baghdad, the TV Channel says.

The strike by the US Air Force hit the column with doctors of the Shia militia, Iraqi’s Al Sumaria TV Channel said, citing the statement made by the militia.

Commanders of the militia were not injured as a result of the strike, Baghdad Al Youm web portal said, citing militia sources. "We can confirm that the strike was delivered in the Taji stadium area. No militia leaders are among casualties," militia sources said.

The strike targeted one of militia commanders, Al Sumaria TV Channel reported earlier. Six individuals were killed and three were wounded as a result of the strike, according to the TV channel.