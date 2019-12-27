Over 230 Syrians receive medical assistance from Russian military doctors in past day

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. As many as 231 civilians in Syria’s Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates received medical assistance from Russian military doctors over the past day, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.

"Medical specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry offered medical assistance to 231 Syrian citizens in the settlements of Kobani in the Aleppo governorate and Tell Mouzan in the al-Hasakah governorate. In total, as many as 114,610 Syrians have received medical assistance so far," Borenkov said.

Apart from that, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian operations and distributed 3.2 tonnes of products among civilians in the Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates, he noted.

During the day, the Russian military police conducted patrol missions along two routes in the Aleppo governorate.

Thirty-nine shelling attacks by militants were reported throughout the day from the Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.