US military developing tactics of anti-Russian information warfare — media

According to the paper, the US military started developing methods to counter external threats in cyberspace in connection with possible interference into the 2020 presidential election in the country.

WASHINGTON, December 26. /TASS/. The US Cyber Command (Cybercom) is developing information warfare tactics that can be used against Russia, Washington Post reported citing former and current US officials.

The possible scenarios are largely based on the operation Cybercom undertook last fall in the run-up to the US midterm elections. During that period, the US knocked offline the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, Washington Post reported.

At present, according to the paper, US measures include sending warnings to heads of Russian security services, military and businessmen, implying that there will be consequences in the case of possible election meddling. However, according to Washington Post, the options do not envision any attempt to influence Russian society at large.

Among other options studied is spreading disinformation intended to sow discord in the Russian leadership.

The Pentagon and Cybercom declined to comment on the report.

US special services accuse Russia of interfering in the course of the 2016 American presidential election. Moscow has strongly and consistently denied any accusations.

US Special Counsel Robert Muller was investigating the matter for almost two years. On April 18, the US Department of Justice published his final report, in which the special counsel admits that the investigation did not reveal any collusion between US President Donald Trump and Russia.