Residents returning to their homes in central Syria

HAMA, December 16. /TASS/. Residents of the Karnaz town in the Syrian province of Hama are returning to their homes despite continuing shellings by the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Kanaz, located on the highway from Damascus to Aleppo via Homs and Hama, is considered to be a strategic settlement. Before the war, around 21,000 people lived in the town.

The town's chief administrator Ibrahim Mustafa told reporters that when the war started, people left the area, including to look for job in other places. "After the libration, people started returning here. Around 10,000 people have already returned," Mustafa said.

He noted that returning residents are restoring the damaged houses and land lots and reminded that before the war, there were many agrarians in the town who grew wheat. At the same time, Mustafa noted that shellings of the town continue. "Over the last three months, four people were killed," he said. "There have been more shellings lately, and people are very worried, that's why we all hide in basements from rockets," Mustafa said.

The Syrian government forces regained control of Karnaz in 2013.