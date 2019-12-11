Developing new law on Donbass status may take up to one year — parliament member

KIEV, December 11. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) may take up to a year to develop and adopt a new law on the special status of Donbass, head of the Servant of People party Alexander Kornienko told reporters on Wednesday.

"It may take longer than six months, but I think we will get it done in one year for sure," Kornienko said. He noted that it will be a new law, and that it "will be coordinated with all parties."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris that the law on the special status of Donbass will be extended for one year. The communique adopted at the end of the summit states that Ukraine agrees to granting Donbass a permanent special status. Parliament member from the Servant of People party Irina Vereschuk said earlier on Wednesday that the Verkhovna Rada will consider extending the law on Donbass special status on Thursday.

The law on the special status of Donbass entered into force on 18 October 2014 and will expire on 31 December 2019.