Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria, bilateral relations by phone

ANKARA, December 11. /TASS/. Turkish and Russian Presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, held talks by phone on Wednesday focusing on Syria and bilateral relations, the Turkish leader’s administration said in a statement.

"The talks focused on bilateral relations and regional issues, first of all the situation in Syria," says the statement.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a memorandum on joint operations to resolve the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards on the noon of October 23 were deployed to the areas bordering on Turkey’s 30-kilometer-wide security zone. The Kurdish units had completed the pullback of their forces by October 29. Starting from November 1, Russian and Turkish troops have been conducting patrol missions east of the Euphrates.