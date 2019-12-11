Argentina’s new president accepts invitation to visit Russia, says legislator

BUENOS AIRES, December 11. /TASS/. Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez who took office on Tuesday has said he was willing to take advantage of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Russia, Head of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told reporters.

"Mr. Fernandez gratefully accepted this invitation and asked [us] to tell the Russian president that he will do the best he can to take advantage of that invitation," said Kosachev who represented Russia at Fernandez’s inauguration.

According to Kosachev, Russia hopes that the visit can take place as early as next year. "It is clear that everything will depend on physical ability, his schedule and diplomatic agreements," he added.

The presidential election was held in Argentina on October 27. Fernandez who represents the center-left coalition won the election securing 47.82% of votes.