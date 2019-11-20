Two civilians die in Syria after Israeli attacks on Damascus outskirts — agency

TASS, November 20. At least two civilians in Syria have died in airstrikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force at Damascus neighborhoods. A doctor at a hospital near Damascus told the SANA news agency that two people died from shrapnel wounds in the community of Bait Saber.

"One of the missiles struck a residential building and destroyed it. There are also a few people who were wounded," the doctor specified. Reports of injuries are also coming from the suburb of Qudsaya, west of Damascus, previously a frequent target of Israeli rockets.

The agency added that the missiles were launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Lebanese town of Marjaayoun. "The Israeli aggressors were carrying out a vigorous missile attack but Syrian air defense systems managed to intercept most of the air targets," a Syrian military source told SANA.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that the Israeli air defense systems intercepted four rockets fired from Syria at the Golan Heights. In response, Israeli aircraft have attacked dozens of positions occupied by the Syrian army and the Iranian Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria.