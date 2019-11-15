Bolivian businesses sustain $1.1 billion in losses over political crisis

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. /TASS/. Bolivia's businesses and industry sustained at least $1.1 billion in losses because of the political crisis in the last three weeks, La Razon newspaper reported on Thursday citing Bolivia's National Industry Chamber.

"The new government should guarantee us security, so that we can continue working, and peace, as well as ensure the steady transition period before the new election," the chamber's head Ibo Brazicevic said. He added that it is important that the authorities show businesses that Bolivia remains attractive to investors.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country. At least 10 people were killed in protests and over 500 more were injured.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.