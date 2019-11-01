Damascus will accept any decision of Syrian Constitutional Committee — Assad

"We will accept any result if it is in line with our national interests, including a draft of a new constitution," Assad said.

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Syrian government will agree with any decision made as a result of Syrian Constitutional Committee sessions, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Al Ekhbariya and Suria TV channels on Thursday.

The Syrian president said that the Constitutional Committee established in accordance with the resolution of the Congress of Syrian National Dialogue from 31 January 2018 "has nothing to do with elections in Syria."

"Future elections will be held under the auspices of the Syrian state," Assad said in response to a question on whether the election will be organized by the United Nations Organization.

The Russian-Turkish memorandum signed in Sochi has allowed to contain Turkey's expansion and prevented US interference, Assad noted. "Russia strictly adheres to the principle of preserving Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

He added that the Syrian army has entered northeastern provinces to defend them and to restore government control there. "Kurds residing in those areas are mostly characterized as patriotic, and the reaction to the arrival of Syrian forces was positive," Assad said.

"Terrorists from Al-Qaeda [terrorist organization banned in Russia] and Ahrar al-Sham group are linked to the Turkish regime, they are close to [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan who sent them to fight in Syria," Assad said. He added that if militants refuse to lay down arms, a military operation will inevitably be launched against them.