Russian emergencies ministry sends another aid convoy to eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian emergency situations ministry has sent another aid convoy to eastern Ukraine’s self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, a ministry spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"Eary in the morning, a truck convoy of the Russian emergencies ministry left the Donskoy rescue center in the Rostov region and headed toward the border," the ministry said.

This time, the trucks are carrying children’s food weighting over 550 tonnes to Lugansk and Donetsk.

The convoy will head toward the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan crossings of the Russian-Ukrainian border, where it will undergo customs procedures in line with the international law on humanitarian deliveries. After that, it will proceed to Donetsk and Lugansk, where the vehicles will be unloaded.

The trucks are expected to return to Russia on Thursday evening.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has been delivering humanitarian aid to citizens of Donbass since August 2014, which included food, medicines and other essential commodities.