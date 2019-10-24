Libya’s GNA PM calls for convening nationwide conference to settle crisis

"Our country is now living through a severe crisis provoked by the interference into our domestic affairs. It has entailed a split in the country and its state institutions and triggered aggression against our capital city on April 4, 2019," he told a session of the Russia-Africa Summit.

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) calls for convening a nationwide conference to settle the crisis in the country, GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj said on Thursday.

"We call for convening a nationwide conference, involving all the Libyans, to resolve the crisis we are in and stop the ongoing international intervention," he stressed.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

In early April, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar announced the launch of an offensive against Tripoli. Sarraj ordered all military units loyal to him to gear up to defend the capital. The armed confrontation led to hundreds of human deaths and destruction of vital infrastructure facilities. Thousands had to flee their homes.