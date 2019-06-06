Islamic State’s activities increase in Libya, says UN envoy

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame told TASS on Thursday he is worried over the fact that Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) has increased its activities in Libya as the parties to the domestic conflict are fighting against each other.

"I am worried about that because we always had attacks from ISIS in Libya. But the average was once every three-four months. Since April 4, we have had five attacks by ISIS which is above average," he said.

"And what makes me worry a lot is that you have people who have been fighting terrorism on both sides. You know that people, especially in Musrata, fought terrorism in Sirte when ISIS was in control of Sirte. And you know that Mr. Haftar also fought terrorism in two cities at least in the East. It is worrying for us to see that those who were fighting terrorism on both sides are now fighting against each other. And this gives the terrorists much larger margin to reinsert themselves into Libya," he noted.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

In early April, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar announced the launch of an offensive against Tripoli. Sarraj ordered all military units loyal to him to gear up to defend the capital. The warring factions are currently involved in battles along the outskirts of Tripoli.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the clashes have claimed 607 lives. At least 3,621 people have been hurt.