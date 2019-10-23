Turkish-Syrian border security zone to fall under Syrian law, Moscow says

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The security zone in the area of the Syrian-Turkish border will fall under Syrian law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said during a press conference timed to United Nations Day.

"The memorandum entered into force today at noon. It has no expiration date, which means that so far, the zone will function without deadlines. As for the laws active in the zone, I think that any Syrian territory must fall under national law," he said.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 33, the Russian military police and Syrian border guards are monitoring the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. Russia and Turkey will begin the joint patrolling of the area 150 hours later.