Ethiopia's prime minister who received Nobel Peace Prize arrives in Sochi for summit

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who recieved the Nobel Peace Prize this year for ending the conflict with Eritrea, has arrived in Sochi on Tuesday to take part in the Russia-Africa summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

Ahmed became Ethiopia's prime minsiter in April 2018. He signed a peace deal with Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki that ended the conflict between the two African states.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi will host the Russia-Africa summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integrations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit's sidelines, an economic forum will take place, which will be attended by the continent's heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.