Russian emergencies ministry's aid convoy departs to Donbass

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS /. The Russian emergencies ministry has sent a yet another convoy of trucks in the early hours of Thursday to deliver humanitarian assistance to eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region, a ministry spokesperson told TASS.

"At about 4:00 a.m., a convoy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry began its journey from the Donskoy rescue center to the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk," the ministry said.

The vehicles carry a humanitarian cargo which includes children’s food sets.

The convoy will head toward the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan crossings of the Russian-Ukrainian border, where it will undergo customs procedures in line with the international law on humanitarian deliveries. After that, it will proceed to Donetsk and Lugansk, where the vehicles will be unloaded.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has been delivering humanitarian aid to citizens of Donbass since August 2014, which included food, medicines and other essential commodities.