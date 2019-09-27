Russian expert presents report on White Helmets falsifications in Syria

To prepare its survey, the Fund for Democracy Studies interviewed a significant number of residents of regions where White Helmets are active. The report was earlier presented at the UN, in Washington and in various European capitals.

BERLIN, September 27. /TASS/. Members of the non-governmental organization White Helmets active in Syria are providing fake information to the media and staging falsified events, Director of the Fund for Democracy Studies Maxim Grigoryev stated during a press conference in Berlin on Friday.

"The information disseminated in Europe does not correspond to reality," Grigoryev said. The 250-page report collects the examples of falsified information on the humanitarian situation in the region, including interviews with Syrians who were paid to appear in staged photos. "It is very easy to get these reports, anyone who comes to Syria will be able to find these people and interview them personally," the Russian expert noted.

According to Grigoryev, he met with German MPs "from all fractions" of the Bundestag, presenting them with the data collected by the fund.

The White Helmets (officially the Syria Civil Defense) is a non-governmental organization created, according to the mass media, on Syria's soil in 2014 that is notorious for uploading to the world web photographs and videos allegedly illustrating the destruction and casualties caused by the Syrian government army and its allies. The organization has been accused repeatedly of staging false flags.