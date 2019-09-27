US Congress greenlights Poland’s F-35 jet purchase — Polish top brass

WARSAW, September 27. /TASS/. The US Congress has given its consent to supply US fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Poland, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said via Twitter on Friday.

"The US Congress has agreed to export 32 modern F-35 jets to Poland. This is one of the last steps before inking the contract, but it does not mean that our work is done. We will do everything possible to get the best price possible," he wrote.

On September 11, the US Department of Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency responsible for military equipment supplies overseas reported that the US administration had made a decision to provide 32 jets and 33 Pratt & Whitney F135 afterburning turbofans, as well as additional equipment to Poland.

The contract is worth $6.5 billion. However, the Polish authorities announced that it was the starting price and that they would look to bring it down at the negotiations.