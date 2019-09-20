Venezuelan president to visit Russia ‘rather soon’, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's visit to Russia will take place in the near future.

"The visit is being prepared, indeed, and it will take place rather soon. We will declare the dates," Peskov told journalists.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who discussed the preparations for the Venezuelan leader’s visit during his trip to Caracas in July, said that "the high-level meeting will undoubtedly promote advancement in all areas, in particular in the sphere of the contractual legal framework." He said that a number of agreements are in the works.