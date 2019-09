MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. About 30 local residents were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Wednesday evening, TV channel Tolo News reported on Thursday.

Local authorities specified that "about 30 civilians were killed in the air strike." At least 40 people were injured.

TV channel Ariana reported that the strike targeted a rural area where Afghans were gathering pistachios. Ariana noted that the attack was carried out by "foreign forces."