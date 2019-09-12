Russia, Cuba coordinate implementation of joint projects in industrial sphere

HAVANA, September 12. /TASS/. Officials from Russia and Cuba coordinated the implantation of joint projects in the industrial sphere during a working group meeting in Havana.

The working group on industrial cooperation, part of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on cooperation in economy, science and technology, adopted its final protocol during Wednesday’s session. The document was signed by Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov and Cuban Deputy Minister for Industry Jose Gaspar Alvarez.

"The protocol touches upon sectors like metallurgical industry, aviation, carmaking (including supplies of Russian cars and agricultural equipment), light industry, modernization of textile enterprises, water purification and construction," Osmakov told TASS. "A promising area of cooperation is the energy sector, including solar energy."

The Russian deputy minister also reiterated that Russia and Cuba were discussing a rail project worth about $1.9 billion with Russia’s RZD rail company.

Meetings of Cuban industry leaders with their Russian counterparts are also being planned.

"The Soviet Union played an important role in creating Cuban infrastructure, and rebuilding it will be possible on the basis of Russian technologies and competence," Osmakov said. "That is why, in my opinion, potential areas for our cooperation are immense."

The minister said that US sanctions imposed both on Russia and Cuba spur joint projects and cooperation between the two nations.

"Anything that we are now trying to offer to the Cuban market is largely a result of the US pressure on our economy. Apparently, some industries that demonstrated little growth under the market conditions, have started to develop under the pressure of sanctions," he added. "Lately, we have been implementing import substitution programs, and developing our industrial potential becomes a matter of survival under the regime of sanctions.".