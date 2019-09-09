Terrorists expelled from Syria may drift to African regions, says Russian Defence Chief

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Northern Africa and the Sahel may become the terrorists’ new bases after their expulsion from Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said after a 2+2 meeting of the Russian and French foreign and defense ministers in Moscow on Monday.

"We discussed in great detail the situation in Syria, northern Africa and the Sahel, because these regions may become new bases for terrorists, including those being driven out of Syria," Shoigu said.

The participants in the negotiations noted the similarity of views regarding ways of warding of these threats and identified specific measures to coordinate efforts.