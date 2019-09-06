Japanese minister says intensive dialogue expected with Russia on Kuril joint ventures

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Tokyo is anticipating vigorous negotiations with Russia on joint economic projects in the southern part of the Kuril Islands to continue, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko told TASS on Friday.
"At the summit in December 2016, the leaders of Japan and Russia had serious intentions to resolve the peace treaty problem and begin negotiations on implementing joint economic activities on four islands. Since then, consultations on this topic have been held at various levels, including the highest," he said.
The minister recalled that at the last meeting of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Osaka, an agreement was reached on pilot projects on the Kurils in the field of tourism and waste management. "We look forward to an intensive discussion with Russia on all five selected areas, including waste management and tourism," Seko added
