Russia to invite Ukraine’s Zelensky to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory events

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia will invite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to attend the celebrations timed to the 75th anniversary of Russia’s WWII victory, to be held in Moscow on May 9, 2020, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

"We will send [the invitation] to the President of Ukraine," he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of 17 states have confirmed their attendance, according to Yuri Ushakov. "Around 17 leaders of different countries, and I mean leaders, have officially confirmed their attendance of the celebratory events in Moscow on May 9," he said.

"We expect to hold a major international event timed to the date important for us and for everyone," Ushakov stressed.

The aide noted that among those who confirmed their participation are leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Serbia. Ushakov added that "many leaders of CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States — TASS]" also confirmed their attendance.

As for the US President Donald Trump, he has not given a formal response to the invitation, Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"No, he isn’t," he said when asked by TASS whether the US president is among the leaders who have confirmed their participation. "The Americans have not responded yet."

On August 16, Ushakov said that Moscow had sent an invitation to Trump to attend celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Trump to attend Victory Day celebrations next year at their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Trump reacted to the invitation "very positively," Ushakov noted.