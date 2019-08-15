Trump views his personal relationship with Putin as good, adviser says

So far, the station has released only short excerpts of the interview.

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump views his personal relationship with the Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as good, US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said in an interview with Voice of America.

"I think President Trump thinks he's got a very good personal relationship w/President Putin," VoA correspondent Jeff Seldin quoted Bolton as saying in a Twitter post.

"There are a lot of issues that we have in disagreement, no doubt... I think [Trump] hopes that the personal relationship he has will translate into something more," Bolton was quoted as saying.

On July 31, A telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was held upon the US initiative. "The US president offered to help Russia with extinguishing wildfires in Siberia," the Kremlin said. The Russian president expressed sincere gratitude to Trump "for such attentive attitude, for offering help and support." Putin noted that Russia will accept the offer if needed.