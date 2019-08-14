Ukrainian deputy minister detained by anti-corruption bureau

KIEV, August 14. /TASS/. Detectives of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have detained the country’s deputy minister in charge of matters of areas temporarily outside the government’s control, and his aide, the bureau said on Wednesday.

"[We] exposed and detained the deputy minister for temporary occupied territories and internally displaced persons, and his aide," NABU said in a statement, posted on its Facebook page. "The above-mentioned individuals demanded an illegitimate payment of $1.1 mln in total from a representative of a commercial organization for allegedly influencing the decision-making process of individuals vested with governmental functions."

The post has been held by Yuri Grymchak since March 2017.

According to the bureau, the case is being investigated jointly with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office.