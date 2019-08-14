Iran ready to continue reducing nuclear deal commitments, president says

TEHRAN, August 14. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to continue reducing its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program if other signatory countries fail to resume compliance, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"As for our move to reduce commitments [to the nuclear deal], our approach remains the same. If there are no results once our 60-day deadline expires, we will definitely move to the third stage," he said, adding that "then, we will set another 60-day deadline in order to find a solution to the issue."

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions. The first batch of new US sanctions on Iran took effect on August 7 and the second one became effective on November 5. In contrast, Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would seek to maintain the agreement.

On May 8, 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran was reducing its commitments under the JCPOA. He pointed out that the other signatories, primarily EU countries, had failed to fulfill their economic obligations under the deal, making it irrelevant. Rouhani said they had two months to return to compliance. The deadline expired on July 7. On July 8, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said that Tehran had exceeded the uranium enrichment level of 4.5%.