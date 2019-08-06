Tehran ready for talks with Washington if US lifts sanctions, Iranian president says

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Iran is ready to hold talks with Washington if the US administration removes sanctions imposed on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is calling for talks. If the United States really wants to hold dialogue, it should first of all lift all sanctions," Rouhani said in remarks on state television.

Rouhani also noted that the war with Iran would be "the mother of all wars," while "peace with Iran is the mother of all peace."

The Iranian president has also slammed the US exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program as a "strategic mistake."

On May 8, 2018 US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, a 2015 deal that limited Iran’s nuclear development in exchange for the cancellation of the UN, US and EU sanctions.

Later, at Washington’s initiative some economic sanctions were reinstated and a number of Western companies cooperating with Iran decided to join these restrictions.