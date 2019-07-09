Bolton, Netanyahu ‘lured Trump into killing JCPOA,’ says Iranian top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. White House National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked US President Donald Trump into ripping up the nuclear deal with Iran, having learnt nothing from previous negotiating experiences, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

"Bolton & Netanyahu killed [the] Paris agreement signed between EU3 & Iran in 2005 by insisting on zero enrichment," Zarif tweeted. "Result? Iran increased its enrichment by 100 times by 2012," he posted on Twitter.

Tehran’s top diplomat further tweeted that both politicians learnt nothing and "now they've lured Donald Trump into killing [the] JCPOA through the same delusion." Furthermore, Zarif cautioned in his tweet that "B_Team hasn't learned. But the world should."

In 2005, there were negotiations between Iran and the EU3 [France, Germany and the UK] on the Iranian nuclear program. The parties managed to ink an agreement mainly because Tehran insisted on its right to independently enrich uranium, which the European countries opposed.

Bolton and Netanyahu repeatedly opposed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran nuclear program that was signed in 2015, being among the key supporters of Washington’s unilateral pullout from the nuclear deal in May 2018.