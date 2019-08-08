Two Syrian servicemen dead, 13 injured in shelling by militants operating in Idlib

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Two Syrian servicemen died in the shelling by militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone, and 13 other servicemen and five civilians were injured, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Thursday.

"We have to note escalation in the Idlib zone. Shellings by illegal armed groups have intensified. Two Syrian servicemen were killed and 13 others injured in the recent shelling. Five civilians were also injured," Bakin said.

He added that militants shelled the city of Aleppo and 18 settlements in the provinces of Hama and Latakia.

Bakin noted that the concentration of militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (former Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia), Turkistan Islamic Party (banned in Russia) and Ajnad al-Kavkaz groups is registered near the town of Kbana in Latakia province.