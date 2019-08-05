Militants launch rockets at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone have launched three rockets at the Russian Hmeymim air base in Syria, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin told reporters on Monday.

"At around 2:30pm Moscow time, an attempt to attack Russia's Hmeymim air base was made from the Idlib de-escalation zone. A total of three rockets were launched," Bakin said.

He added that rockets hit the nearby settlement of Ruaised Afif, injuring four civilians there. Bakin noted that the Hmeymim air base is operating in the routine mode, and no injuries or damages were reported.

Bakin also said that militants shelled Syrian settlements 20 times in the last 24 hours. Militants opened fire at settlements in the Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib provinces. As a result of shellings, one civilian and two Syrian servicemen were injured.