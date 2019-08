NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition delegation has agreed to declare a ceasefire in Idlib at the talks held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Director Asia and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Mukash told reporters on Friday.

"We have reached an agreement on a ceasefire," he said. "It is clear that terrorist presence remains in Idlib and they will not abide by it, but the Syrian opposition present here agreed to the ceasefire."