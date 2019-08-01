Participation of Lebanon, Iraq in Astana talks to help resolve Syria issue — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The participation of Lebanon and Iraq in the Astana process on Syria will make it possible to resolve a number of pressing issues, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"Today, Lebanese and Iraqi observers have for the first time joined the Astana talks. We believe that it will improve the engagement of Syria’s neighboring countries, making it possible to discuss pressing issues such as the return of Syrian refugees, the restoration of trade and economic ties and relations between Damascus and its Arab partners in more detail," she said.

The 13th international high-level meeting on Syria takes place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on August 1-2. The event involves representatives of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition. High-ranking officials from the United Nations and Jordan are present at the meeting as observers.