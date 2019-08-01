West needs UN probe into Idlib airstrikes to blame Russia, Syria, says Russian diplomat

UN, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow does not rule out that the UN investigation of Idlib airstrikes is necessary for the West to make new accusations aimed at Russia and Syria, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters on Thursday.

"We doubt very much that this is for the sake of investigation, this is for the sake of blaming Syria and Russia of the things we did not do," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Secretariat informed that the organization’s Secretary General decided to establish a special board tasked with the investigation of airstrikes on civil infrastructure objects in Syria’s Idlib. Earlier, ten member states of the UN Security Council (the UK, France, the US, Germany, Belgium, Peru, Poland, Kuwait, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia) sent a request urging to carry out such an investigation.

On Tuesday, during the UN Security Council session, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock claimed at the session citing satellite data that "for more than 90 days now, bombing and shelling by the government of Syria backed by the Russian Federation has produced carnage in the so-called de-escalation zone of Idlib."

In response, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called on "the United Nations Secretariat and the [world] organization’s specialized agencies not to make haste by publishing unverified information." "The data should be taken from reliable and non-politicized sources, which must be re-verified. Russia was said today to be intentionally conducting strikes against hospitals. It is a lie," he stressed.